Giving on full display as Golden Drive’s donations are handed out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s the time of year for giving and a nonprofit brings schools and organizations thousands of donations.

Golden Drive volunteers, law enforcement and firefighters handed out donations to shelters and schools at the West Fargo fire station on First Street. Boxes upon boxes are loaded into vehicles.

“I’m just so thankful. We are so blessed. Such a great community. We have broken a record for not only our sock drive, but also our Christmas event,” Golden Drive Founder Sue Baron said.

The West Fargo fire and police departments and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office had a friendly competition this holiday season. Each agency tried to get the most sock donations. The winner was announced on The Jay Thomas Show.

“Cass County Sheriff’s Department’s sock drive this year. Wow! 5,673 pair of socks,” Thomas said.

“It’s a testament to our staff coming together and working with our community whether it was with our schools, businesses, our citizens that were stopping in. Everyone had a part in the amount of socks we collected. And, of course, the main goal was to make sure we raised enough to provide socks to our homeless in our community,” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner said.

12,107 socks will warm the feet of people in need thanks to everyone’s generosity.

“We have so many homeless here and a big percent of that is children. Our shelters are on overflow right now. Every little bit… Don’t think something small doesn’t matter because it does.”

Everyone is thankful for people’s giving hearts. Especially the one belonging to Sue Baron, the woman who made it all possible.

“She’s just an amazing person. Obviously her caringness for the community and how she cares for people, again, is just a testament to these things that she does hosting all these events, putting these competitions together. And her whole goal is to make our community better,” Jahner explained.

They ended up with more than 21,000 pairs of socks.

If you have something you’d like to donate, send Sue Baron a message on the Golden Drive Facebook page.