Sanford Health cheers up patients with Christmas carols

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health is brightening the mood using their voices.

With Christmas coming up, the staff are singing the most popular holiday songs as they carol around Sanford’s downtown location.

They spread the cheer to their coworkers as well as they stopped by different departments on every level of the building.

It’s a way for patients in the hospital to experience what they’re missing out during the holidays.

“You know, spending time here instead of with your family at home is always hard, especially at the holidays. For us to share a little bit of what they might be missing from their churches, their communities. It’s just a nice thing to share with them and it brings comfort to them and makes them happy and so that’s kind of why we’re here,” said Becky Moch, the Director of Patient Experience at Sanford Health.

She says it feels rewarding to give back to the community through music since patients may not get to see their loved ones.