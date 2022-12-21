Four Minnesota Post Offices To Be Renamed To Honor Veterans & Postal Carrier

Jon Glawe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — A bill to rename three post office buildings in Minnesota in honor of three fallen Minnesota National Guardsmen is headed to the president.

If he signs the bill just passed by the senate, the Perham Post Office will be renamed in honor of Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Charles Nord.

The Winsted Post Office will be renamed in honor of Chief Warrant Officer James Rogers Jr..

And the Avon Post Office will be renamed in honor of Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate Kort Plantenberg.

The men were killed on December 5, 2019 when their Black Hawk helicopter experienced engine failure and crashed.

Representative Michelle Fischbach also introduced legislation to honor a longtime Vergas, Minnesota mail carrier and veteran.

“A bill that honors the life of Jon Glawe of Vergas, Minnesota. He was a mail carrier for 36 years who left a remarkable impact on his community,” said the Republican from Minnesota’s 7th District on the House floor.

That bill has also passed the senate and is headed to the president’s desk.

If he signs it, the Vergas Post Office will be renamed in Jon Glawe’s honor.

He died in 2016.