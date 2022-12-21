Rep. Marquart of Dilworth Appointed Commissioner of Revenue for Minnesota

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — A local outgoing member of the Minnesota House of Representatives is appointed Commissioner of Revenue.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announcing they have picked Paul Marquart for the job.

He is one of six new members announced to the Walz-Flanagan Cabinet.

Marquart served 18 years on the House Taxes Committee, including four years as the committee’s chairperson.

The Democrat from Dilworth served 11 terms in the Minnesota House and announced his retirement from the body back in January.