Rocky Mountain ADA Center Tips for an inclusive holiday party

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many people are going out to rivers or through the woods but it’s important to consider your loved ones who have a disability as they may feel left out this holiday season.

The Rocky Mountain ADA Center shares tips on how you can have a more inclusive holiday party.

They say to be mindful of locations for people who have physical disabilities and house decorations, including strobe lights that could trigger someone’s epilepsy.

They say the main foundation of the A-D-A is effective communication.

“This can be as simple as including a field on your online registration for a party or an invitation that says, ‘What are your accessibility requirements? What accommodations do you require?’ The person who knows best what they need is the person with the disability. It’s important to include their voice in the decision-making,” said Tess Stanton, the Training Administrator at Rocky Mountain ADA Center.

Stanton adds you should stay aware of dietary restrictions a guest may have and to leave service animals alone.