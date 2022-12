A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m.

A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border.

There are reports of zero visibility in open country and some roads being blocked due to the blowing snow.

Get the latest North Dakota road reports here and Minnesota here.