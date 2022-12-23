Fargo VFW host free holiday meals for community

Wrestlers from Moorhead High School help served the F-M community to get people in the holiday spirit

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo VFW hosted a free holiday meal to the community.

More than 150 people across the F-M area braved the oppressively cold temperatures and enjoyed a meal downtown.

Even wrestlers from Moorhead High School came to help volunteers and officials say they stepped up in a big way.

While it was open to the public, organizers say the event is about appreciating the veterans that are still around and their families.

“Veterans have this mentality. It’s service before self. The Fargo Memorial Honor Guard, not only do we believe and pay respect to our deceased veterans and more importantly their family, but this is something we can do for the veterans that are still here and it’s great to get the VFW involved, we got a great location down here and everything,” said Tom Krabbenhoft, the Spokesperson of Fargo Memorial Honor Guard.

The food was sponsored by Beverage Wholesalers and Fargo VFW Post 762.