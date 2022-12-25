Celebrating Christmas alone and how to make the most of it

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It can be lonely for some during the holidays but there are many activities you can do to keep yourself in the holiday spirit.

Putting on your favorite movie or phoning an old friend can help ease the holiday blues and give you the self-care day you deserve.

A counselor at The Village in Fargo says taking care of your mental health is just as important as your physical health.

She adds you can use technology to your advantage if you find yourself alone this Christmas.

” I think too if you don’t have close family friends, you know, are there ways that you can still connect with other people you know, maybe it’s a FaceTime call or a zoom call, just connecting for a little bit. There are a number of ways to connect with others if you’re looking for people to connect with, but sometimes I think it’s just about making it even if it might not be ideal, exactly what you’re, what you’re wanting or what you’re hoping or what you’re used to. You know, I think there are ways that you can make it enjoyable for yourself,” said Gabby Hagen, an EAP Clinical Supervisor at The Village.

She says, while it may not the ideal situation to be in, there are always ways to make things enjoyable.