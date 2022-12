Hankinson Man Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slides Into Path of Oncoming Train

HANKINSON, N.D. (KVRR) — A Hankinson, North Dakota man escapes injury after his vehicle slides into the path of an oncoming Canadian Pacific train.

It happened on the afternoon of Christmas Eve at 91st Street and 166 1/2 Avenue in Hankinson.

67-year-old Dean Prochnow was not hurt but his Chevy Silverado is considered a total loss.

The crash remains under investigation.