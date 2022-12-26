Christmas night fire in Moorhead displaces family

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Fire damaged a Moorhead home Christmas night.

Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the Belsly Townhomes on the 3000 block of 14th Street South.

The Moorhead Fire Department said the fire started in the attic of a townhouse. Crews spent some time getting the fire out and checking for hot spots. The unit was damaged and one family was displaced. There was some water damage to the adjoining townhouse.

A deputy state marshal is investigating the cause.