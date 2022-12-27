Moorhead Park District hosting $5 Sleigh Rides at MB Johnson Park

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — There’s still a chance to keep the Christmas spirit alive and well with sleigh rides at MB Johnson Park in Moorhead.

Horses from Rusty K Ranch takes people for a ride around the park.

It is $5 for all riders over two-years-old.

The community enjoys hot chocolate and cookies to warm themselves up.

They also had a chance to meet the horses after a lap around the park.

“We’re gonna go through the park. It’s about a 10 minute ride through the park here at MB Johnson. I think it’s fun for the community to come out and experience something that’s not in the ordinary. Horse-drawn rides kind of bring us back, steps back into the past,” Owner of Rusty K Ranch Sari Kraft said.

You can purchase tickets on-site and the sleigh rides will run until Thursday December 29 at 4 pm.