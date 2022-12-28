High-risk traffic stop leads to arrest near Mapleton

It happened on I-94 around 3 p.m.

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — Troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

They were responding to a report of a reckless driver/road rage incident around 3:00 this afternoon.

Someone says their vehicle was shot at and a window broke.

A vehicle was pulled over on I-94 near Mapleton where the suspect was taken into custody.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was also helping during the stop.