Hundreds across F-M region participate in Winter Solstice Walk

A walk to celebrate the Winter Solstice brings out hundreds from F-M community to Lindenwood Park.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds across the F-M region enjoying a nice snowy stroll at Lindenwood Park to celebrate the longest night of the year featuring glow sticks and candle lights.

“What we’re doing is, we’re advocating for the sustainable use of the Red River. It’s pretty much a 0.9 mile loop. I’ve got my parents here handing out glow sticks to people that are walking tonight,” said Brook Riley, a volunteer with River Keepers.

The Solstice Walk was supposed to be on December 21, but bitterly cold temperatures in Fargo postponed the event for a week.

“If we would’ve gone through with it last week, it probably wouldn’t have been that great of a turnout. It was very, very low temps last week. Thankfully, we were blessed with a 35-degree day all day and people are in great spirits with the good weather. Tonight, I came out to be a greeter. Saying hello to people that are going to start walking and hand out glow sticks but as the night went on, I have turned into a traffic director,” Riley said.

River Keepers volunteers say, last year, more than 200 people participated in its first annual Winter Solstice Walk.

This year’s walk may have seen more, as parking lots were starting to overload.

Even people new to the city had a chance to meet new people.

“I’m new to Fargo. I’ve been here for about 3 months, and it’s been fun to just go out for once. Once the weather is a little nicer, being that every day is like minus degrees. Honestly, it’s been a cool experience. Just walking in the snow, talking to people,” said Ed Jimenez.

River Keeper volunteers say they’re looking forward to continuing the solstice walk next year after this year’s success.