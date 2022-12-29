Arrest in Beltrami County after “Christmas present” of meth, cocaine found

The arrest of Kenneth Triplett was part of an ongoing investigation

BELTRAMI COUTNY, Minn. (KVRR) — Beltrami County deputies discover a wrapped “Christmas present” during a traffic stop with drugs inside.

On Friday, deputies along with Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force agents arrested 35-year-old Kenneth Triplett.

Authorities pulled over Triplett on U.S. Hwy 71 South as part of an ongoing investigation.

During a search of the vehicle, they found 18 pounds of meth and 3 ounces of cocaine wrapped inside of a cardboard box.

Law enforcement also searched Triplett’s residence, where they found two guns and additional items that indicate controlled substance trafficking.

The street value of this bust is over $650,000.