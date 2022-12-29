Arrest in Beltrami County after “Christmas present” of meth, cocaine found

The arrest of Kenneth Triplett was part of an ongoing investigation
Alison Voorhees,
Beltrami Drug Bust

BELTRAMI COUTNY, Minn. (KVRR) — Beltrami County deputies discover a wrapped “Christmas present” during a traffic stop with drugs inside.

On Friday, deputies along with Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force agents arrested 35-year-old Kenneth Triplett.

Authorities pulled over Triplett on U.S. Hwy 71 South as part of an ongoing investigation.

During a search of the vehicle, they found 18 pounds of meth and 3 ounces of cocaine wrapped inside of a cardboard box.

Law enforcement also searched Triplett’s residence, where they found two guns and additional items that indicate controlled substance trafficking.

The street value of this bust is over $650,000.

