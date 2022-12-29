“Battle of the Badges” urges people to donate blood

A friendly competition between law enforcement agencies encourages the community to donate blood.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Throughout the week, the West Fargo Fire and Police Departments team up with Vitalant in the fourth annual Battle of the Badges.

More than 100 donors had the option to vote for Team Fire or Team Law.

Team Fire is the defending champions, but Vitalant says the donations are a win-win for everyone.

“The police and fire department are leaders in our community, and they have an influence and a way to reach people that we haven’t been able to reach in the past. So, just kind of inspiring a new group of people to give blood. The real winners are the community and having enough blood for the patients in the hospitals,” says Jessica Kinzler, an account manager from Vitalant.

The West Fargo Police Department took the win with 75 votes to 64.

If you would like to host your own blood drive through Vitalant, click here.