Swing Barrel Brewing celebrates NYE Iceland style!

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — We’re seeing preparations and celebrations for 2023 across the globe, but a Moorhead brewery is doing something a little different than usual.

Swing Barrel Brewing Company is celebrating the New Year’s countdown as if they are in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Champagne was on the house for the big toast and people gathered to play board games and enjoy taking in the new year, six hours ahead.

The owners came up with the idea as a way to celebrate the new year without having people stay out too late.

“What started out as kind of a little joke of, ‘Let’s celebrate at a different time because we’re not open at midnight’, we decided to choose a different time zone and a different city to celebrate. Last year’s winner was Greenland time. This year, we decided to do an Icelandic Reykjavik New Year’s. This is why we chose it. 6 o’clock tonight was our toasting hour. Now that we’ve established these two years in a row, I think we’re going to have to put it out on social media for a vote as to what time zone and which city we’re going to celebrate with next year,” said Sean Syverson, the co-owner of Swing Barrel Brewing.

He says he’s looking forward to making this a yearly tradition.