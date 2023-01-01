Pedestrian hit by SUV near Northwood on New Year’s Eve

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved a crash.

It happened after 8 p.m. Saturday, five miles east of Northwood on Highway 15.

The victim is 38-year-old Nathaneal Nolden, of Northwood.

Authorities say his vehicle was in the ditch and was attempted to be pulled out.

The roads were icy with dense fog.

Fifty-nine-year-old Jodi Lloyd was driving an SUV. She swerved to avoid hitting the assisting truck driven by 57-year-old Marcia Sherod, of Emerado.

Sherod’s vehicle was facing the wrong way.

Lloyd hit the truck and then hit the victim.

Nolden was taken to Sanford Fargo with unknown injuries.

 

