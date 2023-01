Sanford Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health welcomes its first baby of the new year.

This is Santiago Delarosa.

The new addition was born at 12:11 a.m.

He weighed in at 6 pounds and 12 ounces, measuring at 18 1/2 inches long.

We would like to say congratulations from KVRR to the parents of this beautiful baby!