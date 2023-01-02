How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there.

Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight from Fargo to Dallas Fort Worth. A round trip flight and hotel costs nearly $1,795. A flight only option costs about $1,295. The plane leaves Friday morning at ten and will get back Sunday night after the game against South Dakota State. Both options don’t include game tickets.

There are things to keep in mind if you have your own way to get to Texas.

“It’s going to be busiest Friday, Sunday, Monday returning. And then staying until Tuesday or Wednesday if you have the time to do so, it’s definitely going to be a little bit better when it comes to price on the flight,” Travel Incorporated Manager Tod Ganje said.

Make sure you get to the airport early enough to get through TSA and have your airline’s app in case you need to rebook.

