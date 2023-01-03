Burgum touches on tax relief & changing farm economics at State of the State Address

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Continuing to lead in energy, agriculture and providing tax relief is on the mind of Governor Doug Burgum during his State of the State Address.

He believes North Dakota’s workforce shortage is the state’s number one barrier to economic growth.

The governor wants the legislature to approve an income tax relief plan eliminating individual income taxes for 60 percent of North Dakotans.

The governor wants to see what he calls farm freedom legislation removing regulations on animal operations. South Dakota allows people who aren’t related to pool money for feeding livestock and poultry, operate dairy farms and pork production.

“The field is so uneven when it comes to capital access and capital formation. We can help level it and we can do it wisely with smart, environmental stewardship. Plus the economics of animal agriculture can increase land values and help rural communities grow and thrive,” Burgum said.

Burgum also announced Continental Resources CEO Harold Ham donated $50 million to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee of Fargo believes the governor’s flat tax is a giveaway to the wealthy.

The benefit to the top 2.5 percent of the richest North Dakotans is 25 times greater than it is to the bottom 62 percent. This doesn’t address the real tax concern—property tax relief—which North Dakotans have been demanding for years,” Boschee said.

