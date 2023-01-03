Oregon Man Accused of Luring Minor By Computer And Having Sex In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A man from Medford, Oregon is arrested in Jamestown for luring a minor by computer and having sex with the juvenile at a motel.

Police say 34-year-old Sean Turner flew from Oregon to Fargo where he rented a U-haul and drove to Jamestown.

Police were called to a motel on New Year’s Eve to investigate a report of a missing juvenile.

They allege Turner had sex with the juvenile and discovered he had sent and received nude photos and videos of himself and the juvenile over several months.

Turner is being held in Stutsman County and awaiting formal charges.