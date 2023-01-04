Former Fargo South Band Teacher Enters Guilty Plea to Corruption of a Minor

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former Fargo South band teacher enters a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court.

A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling.

He was arrested last November.

Court documents detailed an inappropriate and alleged sexual relationship between the 43-year-old Tackling and a female student.

She told investigators they started having sex in October 2021 when she was 17.

She said it happened at his home, a classroom at the high school, at Lewis and Clark Elementary and once in his van, which was interrupted by an officer.

Tackling will be back in court in March.