Dry No More: Alcohol Sales Coming to 7 Clans Casino In Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A longstanding ban on alcohol at Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls is about to be lifted, although an exact date has not been set.

Red Lake tribal members held a special advisory vote on alcohol sales and Red Lake Nation approved it in November.

Seven Clans team members are undergoing training on alcohol service and awareness.

It will be available on the casino floor, River Road Cafe and in casino meeting rooms.

A new bar will be installed on the gaming floor.

Casino management says the sale of alcohol will allow them to explore other options including concerts, live bands and VIP events.