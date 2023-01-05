Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Dies at 53
TWIN VALLEY, Minn. (KVRR) — Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton died this morning at his home under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
The 53-year-old Thornton was just placed under hospice care on Wednesday.
He had been diagnosed in early December with pancreatic cancer.
He had served as sheriff of Norman County for over a decade.
Funeral services will be held at the Ada Public School on Wednesday, January 11 at 3 p.m.
The family asks for privacy during this difficult time.