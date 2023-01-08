Minnesota Vikings Take Down The Bears, 29-13

CHICAGO (AP) – Thanks to an old friend, the Chicago Bears are on the clock for the NFL draft.

Chicago will pick No. 1 for the first time since 1947 after it lost 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale.

It was the 10th straight loss for the Bears, extending a franchise record.

Even with all that misery, the Bears were headed for the No. 2 selection before Lovie Smith coached Houston to a wild 32-31 victory at Indianapolis.

The 64-year-old Smith coached the Bears from 2004-12, going 81-63 and making the playoffs three times.

The Vikings head home with their first road division win of the season, they finish the regular season 13-4 and are now the number three seed in the NFC Playoffs since the 49ers beat the Cardinals.

Dropping to third means the Vikings will next take on the New York Giants.