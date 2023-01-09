Buy a Moorhead PD K9 toy & help the Athletics & Activities League

Austin Erickson,
Moorhead Police K9

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – You can buy a plush toy that looks like a Moorhead Police Canine while helping the department’s Athletics and Activities League.

The nine inch toys in Kash and Zeke’s likeness cost $20 and come with a name plate. You can pick them up at the Clay County Law Enforcement Center or get them shipped to you for a fee. Click here to buy one.

Moorhead’s Police Athletics and Activities League was created in 2017. It hopes to make positive relationships between the department and children and reduce juvenile crime.

