Man Pulled From Otter Tail Lake Identified

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Ottertail, Minnesota man who died after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake has been identified as 64-year-old Scott Simdorn.

Simdorn and riders of two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into lake around 7:30 Saturday evening.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call of vehicles in the northeast part of the lake.

Simdorn was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.