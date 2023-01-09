South Central Judicial District Judge Appointed to N.D. Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — South Central Judicial District Judge Douglas Bahr has been appointed to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Bahr will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Gerald VandeWalle, effective February 1.

VandeWalle retires January 31 after 44 years on the Supreme Court, including 27 years as chief justice.

Bahr can run in 2026 for the remaining eight years of the 10-year Supreme Court term that begins January 1, 2025.

He earned his law degree in 1990 from the University of South Dakota School of Law.