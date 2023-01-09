“Whiskey Myers” To Hit Stages In Grand Forks and Duluth This Summer

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of southern rock can take in the band “Whiskey Myers” this summer in Grand Forks and Duluth.

The band has sold more than 1.5 million albums and has over 2 billion streams of songs including “John Wayne” and “Gasoline”.

You can see them on Sunday, July 23 in Duluth at AMSOIL Arena and on Tuesday, July 25 in Grand Forks at Alerus Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online at whiskeymyers.com.