Driver Arrested For DWI After Vehicle Fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A vehicle fire leads to a DWI charge in Moorhead.

Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue South just before 7:00 Monday night.

The vehicle was stuck in a snowbank. Police say it looks like a driver was trying to get it unstuck.

Officers found the driver outside a nearby home. Firefighters put the fire out and officers arrested the driver, 46-year-old Jessica Neuleib of Moorhead, based on witness statements and the investigation.

She was booked and released for misdemeanor DWI.

The cause of the vehicle fire is unknown.