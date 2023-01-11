Oklee, Minnesota Man Gets 40 Years For Killing His Wife in 2021

Eric Reinbold, 46, was found guilty by a jury in Thief River Falls in September. Lissette Reinbold, 34, was stabbed 27 times.

According to the criminal complaint, Lissette Reinbold was found by her children lying in a driveway the morning of July 9, 2021. When first responders arrived, they found her dead with stab wounds to her neck.

One of the children told investigators they thought Eric was upset because he believed Lissette was seeing another man.

Messages from the suspect’s phone, obtained by deputies by a warrant, detail Eric growing upset with their deteriorating relationship. At the time of her death, Eric was living in a camper down the road from Lissette’s home.

Reinbold was on the run for three weeks before being arrested on Aug. 4, 2021, about four miles northeast of Oklee. He was found hiding in the woods near an abandoned homestead.

While in jail, Reinbold assaulted a guard in an escape attempt.