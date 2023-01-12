LIVE: Opening Day For The Blarney Stone At The Hotel Donaldson

Iconic Downtown Fargo Spot Reopening After More Than Two Years

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The restaurant at the Hotel Donaldson is back open today after more than two years. The owner of The Blarney Stone bought the iconic Downtown Fargo hotel and restaurant last year. They spent nine months renovating it, combining Irish food and drink with well-known touches from the original HoDo restaurant. Check out some of the food and drinks with Managing Partner Jim Poolman and General Manager Tony Nasello.