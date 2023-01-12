Semi Tips Heading Onto I-94 in Jamestown Killing 14 Head of Cattle, Driver Cited

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a semi and trailer hauling cattle takes the on ramp to I-94 in Jamestown too fast and it tips on its side.

That caused the deaths of 14 head of cattle out of nearly 130 being transported.

Highway Patrol says it happened around 2 this afternoon on the Highway 52 overpass of I-94.

Local ranchers and a vet clinic helped take the cattle to the Jamestown Livestock yard.

The driver of the semi, 25-year-old Dannie Swartzentruber of Browerville, Minnesota was not hurt but was cited for care required.

The crash remains under investigation.