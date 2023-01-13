‘I’m not embarrassed to say that I’m flat broke’ Lindquist does everything he can to help Ukrainians

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Air Force veteran Mark J. Lindquist has 10 months work of donations ready to head to Ukraine.

It includes $3.3 million in medical supplies given by Hero, Sanford Health and Essentia Health and a couple million dollars worth of winter coats.

The issue is getting all the supplies to Minneapolis to be shipped to New Jersey and flown to Warsaw, Poland.

Lindquist plans to return to Ukraine next month to hand out the donations and work with its government, military and his friends to find out what the biggest needs are for the spring.

It has taken everything Lindquist has to help Ukrainians.

“I’ve spent all the money that I have and I’m not embarrassed to say that I’m flat broke because I went to Ukraine and spent it all over there on people because I could save lives with the few dollars I have in my savings,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist says he was taught in the military to be selfless and help others.

Click here for more information on Lindquist’s efforts and to donate.