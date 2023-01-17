Crews Get House Fire Out in Wadena County Before It’s A Total Loss

WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Fire at an unoccupied house in Bullard Township in Wadena County is put out before it’s deemed a total loss.

Crews responded around 7:30 Friday morning and arrived to find the house partially engulfed in flames.

The homeowner’s vehicle was not there when emergency personnel arrived on scene.

Fire departments from Staples, Verndale and Sebeka arrived on scene and were able to

extinguish the fire.

Staples Fire Department returned two other times later in the day due to the fire rekindling.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and under investigation.