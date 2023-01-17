Madonna To Bring Greatest Hits “Celebration Tour” To Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Madonna enlists some of her A-list friends in a very raunchy video to announce her 40th anniversary “Celebration Tour”.

She was joined by Jack Black, Amy Schumer and others in the short video which gives a nod to her 1991 documentary film Truth or Dare.

The 64-year-old Madonna will visit multiple cities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe to sing her 40-years of hits.

Her only stop in our region will be at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Sunday, July 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.