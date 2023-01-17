MSUM honors Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy on social responsibility

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – One day after the national holiday, Minnesota State University Moorhead commemorates the life and work of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The university held an event focused on social responsibility titled “More than a Dream.” It included a reception, invocation, African American spirituals and civil rights music. There was also a panel discussion on social responsibility.

“We are a nation of greatness, of pure beauty and we are a nation of total chaos. Dr. King represented that view,” Minnesota State University Moorhead Associate Provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Dr. Frank King said.

Other panelists included Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator Zinnia Marquette and Moorhead School Board member Rachel Stone.