Boy hospitalized, woman, other child escape house fire in Wadena

WADENA, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center following a house fire early Wednesday in Wadena.

According to the Wadena Fire Department, crews were called to the house fire shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Before firefighters arrived, law enforcement attempted to enter the house and search for the occupant, but were unable because of heavy smoke.

Firefighters found the boy inside the residence. He was taken to Tri County Health Care and then transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Firefighter Andrew Browne says a woman and another child escaped safely.

Browne says it appears the fire started in the home’s basement. The cause is being investigated by the Wadena Fire and Police Departments and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.