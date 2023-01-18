Eagles Elementary students deliver baked goods to people living at Touchmark

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fourth and fifth graders are bringing joy to the retirement community with baked goods.

More than 20 students from Eagles Elementary School helped bake and deliver cookies and muffins to the residents at Touchmark at Harwood Grove.

All students were on the “No Place for Hate” board.

The committee is dedicated to help create an inclusive and non-biased community.

“Our No Place for Hate’ committee members are in 4th and 5th grade, and they have made a commitment to bring inclusion and kindness to our school and our community,” Eagles Elementary School Assistant Principal Kimmy Milligan said.

Eagles Elementary students usually work with Touchmark residents to send art projects and nice notes every year.