LIVE: Stick It To Cancer & Help Local Families Fighting Illness

Annual Stick It To Cancer fundraiser is back this Thursday

Since the snow and the cold seem to be sticking around for awhile, why not celebrate it by supporting a great cause and seeing local young athletes strut their stuff?

The Stick it to Cancer fundraiser from the group Lend a Hand Up takes over Scheels Arena.

Kids from Fargo’s high school hockey community will take to the ice Thursday for three games.

The money they raise from the games goes to local families struggling through a tough medical diagnosis.

The yearly fundraiser started in 2010 when hockey moms came together to help a fellow mom through her cancer treatments.

It’s grown from a single game to three games and a massive fundraising auction.

Event Chair Stephanie Astrup says, “It has just grown unbelievable and the support and the name, people are now remembering and wanting to get involved. So, in this amount of time it has grown. I mean, we’ve raised close to $600,000 since 2010.”

The online auction is live now through Thursday night. Click here to check it out.