Convention center addition to Fargodome, Downtown Moorhead hotel plans announced

FARGO-MOORHEAD (KVRR) – Moorhead’s mayor announces a new downtown hotel and Fargo’s shares a revamp for the Fargodome and adding on a convention center is coming.

The news was shared at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event.

Mayor Shelly Carlson says architect and developer Kevin Bartram has bought the Moorhead U.S. Bank to turn it into a hotel.

Roers is also redeveloping the Moorhead Center Mall to make 160,000 square feet of retail space and 1,200 apartments.

The Fargodome is 30 years old and Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney feels it’s time for an upgrade. He says the venue brings in $24 to $42 million in revenue each year.

“In the coming weeks we will roll out our specifics and architecture renderings for the remodel and expansion along with our funding plans,” Mahoney said.

“That actually does tie into diversity and recruiting people to come to our community is to make sure that they have a nice place and a nice hotel at which to stay,” Carlson said.