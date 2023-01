Twins deal Luis Arráez to Marlins for SP Pablo López

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – The Twins trade all-star infielder Luis Arráez to the Marlins.

The American League batting champion hit 316 in his fourth season in Minnesota.

The 25-year-old was dealt to Miami for starting pitcher Pablo López and minor leaguers infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio. Salas was the Marlins’ fifth best prospect according to MLB.com

In five seasons Lopez is 28-31 and has a 3.94 ERA and averages 102 innings per year and has two seasons left on his contract.

Arráez met with fans in Fargo three years ago for the Twins Winter Caravan.