38 Special, Elle King coming to The Lights in West Fargo

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and a presale starting on Thursday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — EPIC Events announces the first concert for the new year at The Lights.

38 Special and Elle King will take the MIDCO stage on September, 15th at 7 p.m.

The Southern rock group that’s been around for decades is known for hits like, “Hold On Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.”

Elle King has taken over the charts more recently with songs such as, “Ex’s and Oh’s” and “America’s Sweetheart.”

General admission tickets are $54 and VIP are $79.

