Breckenridge Man Charged With Murder For Last Monday’s Fatal Shooting in Wahpeton

Photo credit: Valerie Nelson

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Breckenridge man is charged with murder.

33-year-old Anthony Kruger is accused of shooting 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson while he sat in a car outside Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton.

The criminal complaint says Medenwald and Kruger had been at Dakota Magic Casino prior to the shooting.

The clothes Kruger was wearing at the casino matched what he was wearing when shots were fired at the car.

Fifteen shots were fired at the driver’s side door and one of the rounds struck Medenwald in the back.

Bail was set at 1 million dollars cash or bond and Kruger remains in the Richland County Jail.

He is also charged with meth possession and illegally having a gun as a convicted felon.