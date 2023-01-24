Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March.

It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.

There’s also a $30 option to take the bus to MSP to connect to a different airline.

Airline miles can be gained and used for the Landline service.

The bus has free wi-fi and outlets at every seat.

“What this Landline agreement will do and operation will allow them to test the waters here in Fargo to see if they can grow a market. Sun Country is actively looking for additional markets to enter into this area as they acquire aircraft and address the pilot shortage,” Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said.

Buses from Fargo leave at 9:30 and arrive in Minneapolis at 1:30. The route from Minneapolis leaves at 4:30 and gets to Hector at 8:30.