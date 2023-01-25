Cause of September Apartment Building Fire in Fargo Released

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The official cause of a September fire that damaged an apartment building in south Fargo was improperly discarded smoking materials.

Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the wind was a significant factor in the September 25 fire at The West Wind Apartments.

The significance of the blaze prompted a third alarm.

Many people living in the 52-unit building were temporarily displaced.

Erickson says total losses added up to about $500,000.