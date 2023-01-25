Fans welcome back Twins Winter Caravan at Sanctuary Events Center

The last time the caravan came to Fargo was in 2020

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Some famous faces from the Minnesota Twins showed up in Fargo.

The team’s winter caravan made a stop at Sanctuary Events Center.

It was a sold out event.

Fans were able to walk around and meet with some of the players, coaches and announcers before hearing them speak.

Some of the players included: Josè Miranda, Nick Gordon, and Tommy Watkins.

The caravan makes stops in multiple cities throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.

The last time the caravan came to town was in 2020.