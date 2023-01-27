LIVE: Boat Show Benefits From Resurgence In Boating Industry

There's a lot new to check out this year at the Red River Boat and Marine Products Show at the Fargodome

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – There’s a lot new to check out this year at the Red River Boat and Marine Products Show at the Fargodome.

The Fargodome floor is filled like it is every year with boats, pontoons, jet skis and other things for fun on the water.

But organizers say this year almost all of it is brand new.

Supply issues made new products scarce over the last couple years.

But there is a resurgence in new items, like a new Sea-Doo Pontoon and elevator lifts to get up and down steep hills to docks.

Show manager Barry Cenaiko adds, “I’m not gonna say we’re back to 2019, 2020, but we’re maybe 60-70 percent back to normal, so the dealerships certainly have more inventory than they’ve had the last few years.”

The boat show runs through Sunday at the Fargodome.

In the video above, watch me try my hand at fishing at the trout pond available at the Boat Show.