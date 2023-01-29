Lynyrd Skynyrd Celebrating 50 Years With Summer Red River Valley Fair Stop

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will be rocking the grandstand at Red River Valley Fair this summer as they celebrate 50 years of making music.

The band behind hits like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird” will be in West Fargo on Saturday, July 15th.

Skynyrd joins previously announced headliners Dan + Shay and Jelly Roll.

Tickets start at $35 plus fees and include your gate admission for that day or you can opt for the $199 VIP tickets.

They go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. online at redrivervalleyfair.com.