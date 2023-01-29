Punk Chef Pizza + Bar Abruptly Closes in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A pizza restaurant and bar that opened in its new location in Moorhead last summer is now closed for good.

In a social media post, the operators of Punk Chef Pizza + Bar announced that Saturday night, January 28, they were officially closing their doors.

They say after having to close during COVID as Usher’s and re-opening under the new concept, it has become too much.

Punk Chef was located in the Block E building along Main Avenue in Moorhead.